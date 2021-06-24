Venezuela receives first shipment of Cuban coronavirus vaccine

Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara was arrested Monday by the secret police and will be charged with "terrorism" and "treason," the prosecutor's office said. Attorney General Tarek Saab said in a statement that Guevara, a close ally of opposition head Juan Guaido, was detained by members of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) due to "his links with extremist and paramilitary groups associated with the Colombian government," which together with the United States is one of the harshest critics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. "He will be charged with the crimes of terrorism, attacks against the constitutional order, conspiracy to commit a crime and treason," said Saab. Guevara, elected to parliament in the 2015 election that gave the opposition control of the assembly under Guaido's leadership, has been accused in the past by the Socialist government of encouraging violence in protests that called for Maduro's departure. Some 125 were killed in the subsequent clashes that took place between April and July 2017.