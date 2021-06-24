Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Achieves 24-Hour World Record Distance

By Dustin Wheelen
RideApart
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMV Agusta unveiled its new Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS in April, 2021. The brand revised the platform for long-distance comfort with adjusted ergonomics, a new Smart Clutch System, and DLC-coated engine internals. MV wasn’t satisfied with just telling us that the new Turismo Veloce was a globe-trotting sport-tourer, however. They wanted to show us its grand touring prowess with a 24-hour ride spanning 11 European countries.

www.rideapart.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mv Agusta#World Record#Austria#Agusta Turismo#Turismo Veloce Lusso Scs#European#Italian#The Turismo Veloce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
News Break
Cars
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Carscycleworld.com

MV Agusta Brutale RR SCS First Ride

In February we reported on MV Agusta’s 2021 Brutale 800. Depending on your point of view, MV is undergoing a bit of either a renaissance or a sequel, and is offering some novel models. While we told you about the bike’s substantial technical evolution earlier, now it’s time for our first ride.
CarsRideApart

Custom Shop FCR Original Unveils Two Honda Rebel 1100 Builds

Honda's new Rebel 1100 (CMX1100) finally broke cover in November, 2020. After months of speculation, Team Red officially set out to challenge its American counterparts with the Africa Twin-powered cruiser. Seven months later, in June, 2021, the ongoing global pandemic forced organizers to cancel France’s premiere custom motorcycle show, Wheels and Waves.
BicyclesRideApart

MV Agusta Enters The E-Bicycle Market With The AMO RR And RC

Finally, an MV Agusta you can afford. From beautiful superbikes to electric bicycles, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. is entering the electric mobility market with a new range of e-bicycles. Discerning urban commuters will know that bringing a full-fledged supersport motorcycle to work isn't the most practical option, but it definitely...
MotorsportsRideApart

Quartararo Has Some Big Shoes To Fill At Yamaha For MotoGP

Never meet your heroes, but how will you replace them? For many people, Valentino Rossi is a living legend of MotoGP and an absolute inspiration on the track. His legacy endures despite a rather lackluster season, and living up to his legend has fellow Yamaha racer, Fabio Quartararo, a little overwhelmed.
CarsRideApart

CUB House Releases Two Adorable Honda Monkey Custom Editions

During the Bangkok International Motor Show in March, 2021, we had our first introduction to the Thai release of the 2021 Honda Monkey. It features the newly-updated 125cc engine first introduced in the Honda GROM, mated to a five-speed transmission. While the normal Monkey is offered in three colorways for...
Bicyclesmensjournal.com

Why the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Is Summer’s Most Thrilling Motorcycle

For the first time since the early 2010s, motorcycle sales exploded in the midst of the pandemic. Sales in the first quarter of 2021 were up nearly 40 percent, and that’s on top of the nearly 50 percent boost in 2020, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council. But 2020’s boom was mostly on the dirt and adventure bike side. Why? In part because a lot of those are relatively affordable. Buying a motorcycle that costs not much more—and frequently less—than the price of a lot of electric bicycles, feels like a reasonable splurge for a lot of new or renewed riders. You can understand, then, why Royal Enfield is now bringing more affordable offerings to its lineup. If it works on dirt, why not on the road, right? The new Meteor 350 is a steal, at $4,399.
CarsRideApart

This Rad Custom 1981 Honda CBX Is Looking For A New Home

If you search “best sounding motorcycles of all time” on YouTube or Google, chances are you’ll come across many lists of varying opinions. Chances are, as well, that a good number of lists would have this motorcycle on them—the Honda CBX. This bike was, and still is, a one-of-a-kind machine thanks to its unique engine, a 1,047cc inline-six cylinder motor.
Motorsportsgtplanet.net

Gran Turismo Sport World Series Round 2 Will Broadcast July 11

Hot on the heels of June’s World Series 1 broadcast, the official FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championship is back with another show this month. The second round of the World Series, a new event format for 2021 to replace the World Tour for this year’s exclusively online championship, will be broadcast on July 11.
SportsRunnersWorld

Kim Collison smashes 24-hour Munros record in 100-mile endurance feat

Kim Collison has broken a fresh ultrarunning record, reaching 33 Munros and climbing 29,500ft in just 24 hours. Collison ran 100 miles as he reached the summits the Scottish mountains – all with a height of 3,000ft or more – finishing in 23 hours and 48 minutes. Collison added an extra mountain to the 32 completed by previous record holder Sasha Chepelin last year: Braeriach, the third highest in the British Isles.
CarsBMW BLOG

dAHler Competition Line Adds Some Sportiness to the BMW M440i Convertible

The BMW M440i Convertible is much more of a long-distance GT car than it is a performance car. Yes, it’s fast — thanks to a 3.0 liter, twin-turbocharged, 374 horsepower (Euro version) I6 — but that’s not its primary concern. Instead, it’s designed to cross continents, quickly and in “style”. However, if you want a bit of a harder edge to your M440i Convertible, then dAHler might have just the thing — its Competition line.
Carstecheblog.com

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Makes Goodwood Appearance, is Track-Only Supercar with Aventador SVJ V12

Photo credit: James Lynch and Nick Dungan for Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021. What could be better than the Lamborghini Aventador and all of its variants? How about a track-only model designed by the automaker’s Squadra Corse racing division? This model is the most powerful and the last purely naturally aspirated car built by the brand. It’s powered by am Aventador SVJ-sourced 6.5L V12 engine that has been turned 180-degrees to allow the gearbox to be mounted at the rear generating 820 hp, mated to a 6-speed non-synchromesh sequential transmission. Read more for a video of its Goodwood 2021 appearance, additional pictures and information.
Entertainmenthiconsumption.com

Abimelec Transforms Lamborghini’s Iconic Miura Into An Off-Road Safari Supercar

Operating under the banner of Abimelec Designs, Abimelec Arellano is a talented designer and concept artist based out of Northwestern Mexico. Over the last year or two, we’ve become increasingly enamored with Abimelec’s work, and with each new project, the Sonora-based artist has managed to steadily raise the bar with his craft. And after previously treating a Lamborghini Urus to a dramatic off-road conversion earlier this year, Abimelec has now bestowed a similar treatment upon the Sant’Agata marque’s iconic Miura supercar.
CarsRideApart

Paris To Lower Speed Limit To 19 MPH On City Streets

Paris, France is undoubtedly one of the most scenic destinations in the world. With iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, and the Arc Du Triomphe attracting millions of tourists annually, the city government is taking steps in preserving the peace and order, as well as the safety of the greater majority of the city's residents. This starts with lowering the speed limit within city streets, with the penultimate goal of transforming Paris into a pedestrian-centric city.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Lotus Emira takes on Goodwood hill climb (Video)

The new Lotus Emira was unveiled last week, it is definitely one of the best looking cars we have seen for some time. The car will be available with two engine options a 2.0 litre AMG engine with an AMG DCT automatic transmission or with a 3.5 litre Toyota engine.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The 1,000+HP Aston Martin Valkyrie Rev Its V12

After several delays, the Aston Martin Valkyrie has finally arrived, and what better place for it to have its first public showing than at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. As the street-legal version of the track-only hypercar (the even more limited edition AMR Pro), it's powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter Cosworth V12 paired to a KERS style hybrid boost system, the former alone produces around 1,000 horsepower and combined output hits 1,160 hp.
CarsTop Speed

The Ferrari 296 GTB Isn’t Called Dino Because the Dino Wasn’t Up to Ferrari Standards

Ferrari didn’t want its first V-6 road car in five decades to carry a name that was rooted in compromise. Despite the Dino being called a Ferrari by, well, just about everyone, and being produced by Ferrari, it didn’t actually wear a Ferrari badge. In fact, the Dino name itself was created in Ferrari’s attempt create a low-cost sports car, ultimately opening the door to people a little less fortunate than those that could actually afford a real Ferrari. Ferrari produced several versions of the Dino like the V-6 206 GT, 246 GT, the 246 GTS, and there was even an eight-cylinder model, the 308 GT4. Be that as it may, the Dino is remembered as a V-6 Ferrari first and foremost, while the original plan for the Dino name to represent any car that didn’t have a V-12. The name itself was somewhat successful but was discontinued after 1976. Ferrari hasn’t used the Dino name since, although, it’s been highly speculated for years that the name would make a comeback. With the reveal of the Ferrari 296 GTB, we now know why it hasn’t and probably never will.
Carsfastcar.co.uk

TURBOCHARGED Z3 M COUPÉ: A PACE ODYSSEY

Producing a huge 620whp from its built S52 straight-six, this full-on turbocharged Z3 M Coupé is a project that has never stopped evolving and almost a decade of development has created an awesome performance machine. From Performance BMW. Words: Elizabeth de Latour. Photos: Cris Guamanzara. The Z3 M Coupé always...

Comments / 0

Community Policy