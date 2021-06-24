Spy plane surveillance violates Fourth Amendment, en banc appeals court rules
An en banc federal appeals court ruled 8-7 on Thursday that a warrantless aerial surveillance program run by the Baltimore Police Department violated the Fourth Amendment. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at Richmond, Virginia, ruled Thursday in a lawsuit filed on behalf of grassroots community advocates by the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Maryland. The program was known as the Aerial Investigation Research program, which is shortened to AIR.www.abajournal.com