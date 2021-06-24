John R. Miller And Arlo McKinley Put On Incredible Rendition Of Blaze Foley’s “Faded Love And Memories”

There’s something different about country music around a campfire.

Especially coming from a couple guys who are about as authentic as it gets.

John R. Miller posted a video of a “Campfire Session,” alongside fellow singer Arlo McKinley, and his fiddle player and girlfriend, Chloe Edmonstone.

And if you want the ideal campfire song, what better than a song like “Faded Love and Memories” by the great Blaze Foley?

Real recognizes real.

So sit back, crack open a cold one, and listen to the beautiful sounds from Miller, McKinley, and Edmonstone.

Acoustic guitars, a fiddle, a fire, and nothing but the night sky… it doesn’t get much better.

Miller also joined Whiskey Riff Raff podcast this past Tuesday, and talked everything from his humble beginnings, growing up on the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, life on the road, and even some interesting experiences in psychedelics: