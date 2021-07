The Muscatine Children’s Choirs will offer a two-day Music Camp experience this summer at Wesley United Methodist Church. Students who have completed grades 3-6 will gather in front of the Wesley Family Life Center on two Tuesdays, July 27 and August 3, from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Students who have completed grades K-2 will meet in the same location on two Thursdays, July 29 and August 5, from 9:30 to 11:25 a.m.