Did you get enough rain last Thursday evening? We needed rain, but we got a deluge. I heard reports of 4"-10+". Roads were flooded and corn crops were blown around. Hopefully, the sun will pull the corn back straight up. My hanging flower baskets looked pretty pitiful, too. I am sure they will be OK after a couple days of sunshine. Rain is always good, but we'd like it spaced out a little throughout the growing season. There's a sweet corn patch here in town that is in full tassel. Someone is going to enjoy buttery sweet corn on the cob before long.