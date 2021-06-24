Making great potato salad

When the heat is on, turn to a composed salad, a plate of vegetables and meat or fish arranged like a flower garden, something like this steak salad Nicoise. Traditional Nicoise salad from Nice in the south of France is made with tuna, tomatoes, hard-cooked eggs, potatoes, and anchovies, and the plates are dressed with a tangy mustard vinaigrette and studded with tiny, piquant black olives. Think of this grilled steak version as a blueprint, adding whatever vegetables you grow or buy. Steam the potatoes so you don't have to wait for a large pot of water to come to a boil (not to mention the extra heat in your kitchen). Steaming helps the potatoes retain a lot more flavor. If you don't have a steamer, it's easy to improvise one with a round wire cake rack set in a deep skillet, or a colander or sieve set in a larger pot. You could even set a heatproof plate on top of wadded balls of foil. You only need about one inch of water and a tight-fitting lid. When the potatoes are tender, toss them with vinaigrette while they're still warm so they absorb all the good dressing flavors. Use the same steamer system to cook green beans until they are tender but still have some bite. Consider doubling the vegetables here so you can make composed salads all week. Season each vegetable with salt and pepper, and store them separately in the fridge until you're ready to add sliced roast chicken, grilled shrimp, or the classic garnish of tuna packed in olive oil. Vegetarian salads might include marinated chickpeas or white beans. A beautiful hearty salad made with vegetables grown nearby is one of summer's great pleasures.