Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Making great potato salad

By Lisa McCoy MARYLAND EXTENSION SENIOR AGENT
WVNews
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here! The time to get together and celebrate with family and friends. No cookout or picnic would be complete without some version of potato salad. People have very strong opinions about what ingredients they like in this popular side dish. There are four main types of potato salads. German potato salad is traditionally made with vinegar and bacon and served warm. A mayonnaise-based potato salad is made using mayonnaise that is folded into the cooled, cooked potatoes. A dairy-based potato salad is similar to the mayonnaise-based but uses dairy products such as yogurt, cream or sour cream or a combination to hold the salad together. The final type of potato salad is a vinaigrette-based.

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Salad#Salads#Potato Skins#Potatoes#Food Drink#German#Yukon Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Southern Potato Salad, Oven Fried Vegetables and Barbecued Hamburgers

5 pounds red potatoes, chopped medium size, boiled and cooled. (salt potatoes really well while they are boiling) relish, use food processor) (just enough to add color) Enough mayonnaise to hold together and some to spare. (I’m a Bama Mayo person, but use what you prefer) Black pepper. A little...
RecipesGwinnett Daily Post

VIDEO: How to make a Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich

This Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich is served on a fluffy, light, mouthwatering croissant and features a hearty mixture of chicken, bacon and veggies to give you that boost you have been craving. #chickenrecipe #summerrecipe #sandwichidea #sprouts #bacon #greenonions #tomatoes. DOWNLOAD the full recipe at http://www.culinary.net/index.php/videos/item/1031-croissant-chicken-salad-sandwich-with-sprouts. Did you make this recipe?...
RecipesABC News

Potato salad, flank steak and cookie recipes perfect for 4th of July or any summer occasion

Chef Ryan Scott joined "Good Morning America" to share some tasty recipes that are perfect for a 4th of July barbecue or any outdoor summer soiree. The chef, TV personality and author of "The No-Fuss Family Cookbook," a collection of go-to, family-friendly recipes, offered up a classic party potato salad, marinated flank steak that's perfect for slicing up and sharing, plus a sweet treat filled with nostalgia.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

How to Make the Summer's Tastiest Grain Salads

When outdoor temperatures rise, home cooks frequently seek out meals that prove both satisfying and refreshing. A dish that includes hearty grains, bright seasonal herbs, freshly-harvested fruits and veggies, and invigorating proteins fits the bill for a summertime repast, especially when it can be served either hot or cold. For all of these reasons, the grain salad deserves its reputation as a mealtime MVP between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
RecipesWDBJ7.com

How to make pasta salad skewers

1. Cook tortellini according to package instructions. Allow to cool. 2. Cut mozzarella into star shapes using the veggie cutter. 3. Make skewers with a combination of all of the above according to your tastes. 4. Drizzle with salad dressing and enjoy!. Tip: You can make these ahead and put...
Recipesrecipes.net

Potato Salad with Cornichons and Capers Recipe

Lend some finesse to your classic potato salad by adding capers and cornichons and using a mustard and olive oil dressing instead of mayonnaise. Cover potatoes with water in a medium saucepan. Add 2 tablespoons salt. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer for 7 minutes, or until tender.
Recipeshenryford.com

Recipe & Video: Red, White & Blue Potato Salad

This festive potato salad uses a trio of potatoes and makes the perfect potluck side dish for any 4th of July gathering. The dish gets its name from the color of potatoes used in recipe: Yukon golds (white), baby red skin potatoes (red) and purple potatoes (blue). There is also some red color coming from the fresh red bell pepper. White is obviously present in the Greek yogurt-based dressing, which is lighter than most traditional potato salad sauces.
Food & DrinksVindy.com

Why aren’t brownies, potato salad superfoods?

Or barbecued chicken wings? Or hot fudge brownie sundaes?. They all sound super to me. My professional health care provider disagrees. Superfoods turn out to be weird substances like chia seeds, quinoa and kale that technically might not be food at all. The renewed frenzy for superfoods that actually are...
Food & Drinksmediafeed.org

Tired of potato salad? Try something new this July 4

Holidays are a great time to meet up with friends or family, especially now as COVID-19 restrictions finally ease. As much as hanging out is fun, food is still the star of most holidays. But if you forgot you were supposed to bring a side or you’re just tired of...
Battle Creek, MIMartinsville Reporter-Times

Cornflakes make a great coating for baked chicken

Who knew when William Kellogg created Kellogg's Corn Flakes cereal in 1894 in Battle Creek, Michigan they would be used as breading for baked chicken? The tasty cereal still mainly consists of milled corn, sugar and malt flavoring. The frosted version of the cereal is one of the most popular...
RecipesTemple Daily Telegram

Recipe: Peach and blackberry salad makes a great summer side dish

This peach and blackberry salad will definitely be your new favorite this summer. Topping your salads with fresh colorful ripe fruit provides additional vitamins, antioxidants, and natural sweetness. This salad can be enjoyed as a side or main dish topped with grilled chicken, or shrimp. Try this salad with local Texas summer produce!
RecipesBoston Globe

Recipe: Make a beautiful grilled steak salad Nicoise with vegetables grown nearby

When the heat is on, turn to a composed salad, a plate of vegetables and meat or fish arranged like a flower garden, something like this steak salad Nicoise. Traditional Nicoise salad from Nice in the south of France is made with tuna, tomatoes, hard-cooked eggs, potatoes, and anchovies, and the plates are dressed with a tangy mustard vinaigrette and studded with tiny, piquant black olives. Think of this grilled steak version as a blueprint, adding whatever vegetables you grow or buy. Steam the potatoes so you don't have to wait for a large pot of water to come to a boil (not to mention the extra heat in your kitchen). Steaming helps the potatoes retain a lot more flavor. If you don't have a steamer, it's easy to improvise one with a round wire cake rack set in a deep skillet, or a colander or sieve set in a larger pot. You could even set a heatproof plate on top of wadded balls of foil. You only need about one inch of water and a tight-fitting lid. When the potatoes are tender, toss them with vinaigrette while they're still warm so they absorb all the good dressing flavors. Use the same steamer system to cook green beans until they are tender but still have some bite. Consider doubling the vegetables here so you can make composed salads all week. Season each vegetable with salt and pepper, and store them separately in the fridge until you're ready to add sliced roast chicken, grilled shrimp, or the classic garnish of tuna packed in olive oil. Vegetarian salads might include marinated chickpeas or white beans. A beautiful hearty salad made with vegetables grown nearby is one of summer's great pleasures.
Recipesourdavie.com

Bless Your Spoon: Fresh salad plates great for summer get-togethers

A favorite restaurant features see-through, glass cases filled with bowls of fresh salads. I order a salad sampler, which allows me to try different meat, fruit, and veggie flavor combos. During summer, an easy way to lighten up is to prepare a variety of colorful salad bowls and appetizing platters...

Comments / 0

Community Policy