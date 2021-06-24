Despite influx, Lafayette animal shelter exceeding last year's record-breaking no-kill rate
The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is not in danger of losing its “no-kill” status, despite recent reports to the contrary. In fact, the shelter is improving on its performance last year, when more than 90% of animals entering the shelter were adopted, taken to a rescue shelter, safely returned to their habitat or otherwise left the shelter alive. It was the first time Lafayette’s public animal shelter met that benchmark, which qualified it as “no kill.”www.theadvocate.com
