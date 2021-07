The afternoon slump is a woe that many of us are well acquainted with. It can happen as a result of your body’s natural circadian rhythms, lack of sleep, stress, dehydration, or diet, but unfortunately just as many of us can’t find the time for a nap in the middle of the day. Luckily, there are a whole host of herbs that are perfect for clearing brain fog, recharging your battery, and giving you the energizing boost that you need to power through the rest of the day. On the latest episode of Plant-Based, herbalist Rachelle Robinett discusses nootropics, the category of herbs or supplements that help “increase the performance and improve the health of our brains,” and how to use them.