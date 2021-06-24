Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

You'll Get Secondhand Embarrassment Watching This Mythic Quest Sneak Peek

By Alyssa Ray
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. A quest for love cut short. In this exclusive clip from Mythic Quest's season two finale, which arrives on Apple TV+ June 25, David (David Hornsby) gives Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) a cringe-worthy update on his personal life. This admission comes about after the once feuding co-creative directors inform the often-incompetent executive producer that they're working together again.

www.eonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
E! News

E! News

93K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Nicdao
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
David Hornsby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embarrassment#Mythic Quest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
TV Seriesimore.com

Rob McElhenney says no plan yet for a third season of 'Mythic Quest'

Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao recently sat down to talk about the second season of Mythic Quest. During the interview, McElhenney cast doubt about a third season for the series. Rob McElhenney currently has no plans for a third season of Mythic Quest, the quirky comedy on Apple TV+. In...
TV SeriesDaily Beast

How ‘Mythic Quest’ Became One of TV’s Best Comedies

The Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest loves a good backstory. So, it seems only fair that it gets one of its own. About 22 minutes into the pilot episode, there’s a pivotal moment between the show’s two main characters: Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney). Poppy walks into Ian’s (pronounced Eye-an) office after a long day of arguing about a shovel Poppy wants added to the game’s new expansion. She proceeds to compare their relationship to that of a brilliant painter and his favorite brush. “I’m just, like, some tool that you use to create your masterpiece,” Poppy says.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Watch This New LOKI Series Mid-Season Sneak Peek

Watch this brand-new, exciting, mid-season sneak peek at Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” streaming now exclusively on Disney+. “Loki,” Marvel Studios’ newest original series, launched on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday through the finale on July 14. Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he...
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
TV ShowsExtra

‘The Bachelorette’ Sneak Peek! Katie & Hunter Get Serious

“Extra” has a sneak peek of next week’s episode of “The Bachelorette”!. Watch as Hunter tells Katie he’s feeling “very serious” about their relationship, revealing he wants to introduce her to his kids!. Katie gushes over pics of Hunter with the children, calling him “such a proud dad.”. She also...
TV SeriesCollider

'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Review: Kindness Still Reigns Supreme In the Charming Apple TV+ Comedy

This is something that may only be interesting to Ted Lasso fans who have also repeatedly watched Christopher Eccleston's season of Doctor Who, but Annette Badland, the actress who played the nefarious alien Blon Fel-Fotch in three episodes of the 2005 revival, plays pub proprietor Mae in the Apple TV+ comedy. Mae might not be an essential character of the show, but Ted Lasso the series and the person never treat her that way, and she's hardly the only one. Take Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca, previously best known to American audiences as the nun who shamed Cersei on Game of Thrones, but who has truly blossomed in the spotlight, along with so many other members of the supporting cast, who have worked hard for years before getting an opportunity like this show.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Unforgotten writer shares sneak peek at season 5

Unforgotten spoilers follow. Unforgotten series 4 ended with a bang. Well, it ended with a car accident that resulted in the death of Nicola Walker's DCI Cassie Stuart. A fifth series was announced with a new character partnering up with Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan, and now writing on the series has begun.
TV ShowsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

TV picks: Television shows you'll want to watch this week

Shark Week — One of TV’s biggest summer events — the oceanic Super Bowl, if you will — returns for its 33rd year and runs from July 11 through 18. Organizers promise 45 hours of see-worthy programming with “bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches,” along with a celebrity guest list that includes Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, JB Smoove, William Shatner, Snoop Dogg, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and more. Things kick off with “Crikey! It’s Shark Week” as Robert Irwin attempts to figure out which which fierce predator reigns supreme – crocs or great whites? (8 p.m. Sunday, Discovery Channel; consult listings on Discovery and discovery+).
ComicsPosted by
Chicago Parents

Where to Watch Your Favorite Childhood Cartoons

It’s time to reminiscence about the cartoons we grew up on. What animated character inspired your personality? Which shows did you religiously watch every day after school? Was your favorite cartoon a childhood bedroom theme or proudly displayed on your school backpack?. Snatch a blanket, load up on snacks and...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

See Gael Tell Callie How He Really Feels in Moving Good Trouble Sneak Peek

Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. Could there be trouble in Callie and Gael's future?. In this sneak peek from Good Trouble, which returns with new episodes on July 14, viewers get a taste of what's next for the star-crossed Coterie couple. For those who need a refresher, in the midseason finale, a jaw-dropping reveal seemingly threw a wrench into Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez)'s budding reconciliation.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the weekend, and Netflix has offered up a dozen new movies and TV shows this Friday, July 9th to keep subscribers entertained over the next few days. Today’s haul is pretty evenly split between films and series, with all but three of the titles being originals. Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
TV Seriesallears.net

VIDEO: Check Out This Mid-Season Sneak Peek of Marvel’s Loki!

Loki has taken the world by storm, breaking records and becoming the number one show globally. We’ve loved finding the hidden details throughout the show, meeting important new characters, and all of the Loki merch that’s been released so far. Last week, the third episode of the series was released, which means the show is already halfway over! And Disney has just shared a new promo to get us hyped up for the second half of the series.
ComicsMovieWeb

WitcherCon Lineup Revealed, Includes The Witcher Season 2 Sneak Peek

The full lineup has been revealed for WitcherCon ahead of the special streaming event next month. As previously announced, the event will feature a collaboration of all things The Witcher, featuring both the developers of the video game series and the cast and crew of the Netfilx show. There are new surprises teased with Henry Cavill himself appearing to bring along some "surprises" ahead of season 2.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Catfish' Sneak Peek: Engaged Man Gets Caught in Sticky Situation (Exclusive)

In an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday night's episode of Catfish: The TV Show, hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford hear out a story from Aaron. Aaron explained to the hosts that he's fallen for a man named Treyvon. The only issues are that Aaron is engaged, and he's not entirely sure that Treyvon is who he says that he is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy