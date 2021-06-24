You'll Get Secondhand Embarrassment Watching This Mythic Quest Sneak Peek

This is something that may only be interesting to Ted Lasso fans who have also repeatedly watched Christopher Eccleston's season of Doctor Who, but Annette Badland, the actress who played the nefarious alien Blon Fel-Fotch in three episodes of the 2005 revival, plays pub proprietor Mae in the Apple TV+ comedy. Mae might not be an essential character of the show, but Ted Lasso the series and the person never treat her that way, and she's hardly the only one. Take Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca, previously best known to American audiences as the nun who shamed Cersei on Game of Thrones, but who has truly blossomed in the spotlight, along with so many other members of the supporting cast, who have worked hard for years before getting an opportunity like this show.