Samsung's One UI 4.0 Codename Suggests A Major Visual Upgrade

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung debuts major One UI versions with every newer version of the Android OS. This year, the company will introduce the Android 12-based One UI 4.0. A report earlier this week revealed that the Korean giant has already begun work on the new software for the Galaxy S21 series. Now, we have some additional information about this development. According to SamMobile, Samsung has given its Android 12 One UI 4.0 update project the codename “Palette.”

www.androidheadlines.com
