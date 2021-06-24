An Open Letter to Bill Plaschke

In your column today in the Times you asked why Lakers fans hate the Clippers and by and large are rooting for them to lose. Let me explain it to you. First, let's start with the Chris Paul trade. The Commissioner blocks the Paul trade to the Lakers and for 7 years Lakers fans have their noses rubbed in it while Paul leads the the Clippers to the playoffs in the same building we play in. Not the Clippers fault, but irritating nonetheless.