Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden administration extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month

By Laura Olson
Posted by 
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 18 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twVY7_0aeQXDQz00

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday extended a national moratorium on evictions for another month, offering what federal officials say will be a final respite while they scramble to beef up other help for renters that could mitigate a wave of evictions once the legal protection does expire.

The added month of eviction relief comes after housing advocates have expressed concerns about the ramifications for renters if that moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expires on June 30.

More than 10 million adult renters were behind on rent payments as of early June, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities , a left-leaning think tank.

That figure encompasses 14 percent of adult renters in the United States and has barely changed since March, according to housing experts from the CBPP. Renters of color and those with children are most likely to be struggling with rent payments.

The federal protection now will remain in place through July 31. But the moratorium still faces a looming legal threat in the U.S. Supreme Court , where a group of Alabama real estate agents have asked the justices to declare that the CDC lacks power to block evictions.

During what CDC officials say will be the final extension of the federal eviction moratorium, the Biden administration will seek to better connect struggling renters with access to assistance programs, which in some states like Pennsylvania have been slow to distribute emergency rental aid.

Among the new “all-hands-on-deck” efforts announced by the White House were proposals to:

  • Raise awareness of emergency rental assistance money;
  • Encourage state courts to adopt anti-eviction diversion practices;
  • Provide clarity for states and localities that they can use federal housing relief money not only to help renters catch up on payments, but also to administer anti-eviction programs;
  • Convene a summit with housing advocates and officials from 50 cities to develop strategies to better divert evictions.

Housing advocates praised the CDC’s extension on Thursday, saying that eviction filings are likely to be highest in areas with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates, raising both housing and public health risks.

But those advocates also cautioned that the moratorium is a short-term solution, and one that does little to mitigate challenges that renters faced in accessing affordable housing prior to the pandemic.

“For now, extending the eviction moratorium will protect the millions of people behind on rent,” Alicia Mazzara, a senior research analyst with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told reporters. “But many of these renters faced a similar deadline only months ago, and they’ll face this deadline again at the end of next month. They need a long-term solution, not another Band-Aid.”

Protections for renters and homeowners were enacted last year as businesses shuttered and unemployment numbers began to spike. Eventually, 43 states and the federal government halted evictions on a temporary basis, although many of those state-level protections have since expired, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Congress included a moratorium on evictions in the CARES pandemic relief bill passed in March 2020, which expired in late July. As that federal protection expired along with eviction moratoriums in a number of states, the CDC then issued its own moratorium in September .

That eviction pause ran through December and was extended through January, March, June, and now through July.

The post Biden administration extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

456
Followers
465
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Moratorium#Cdc#Cbpp#The U S Supreme Court#Cdc#The White House#The Pew Charitable Trusts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Proud Boys, other groups, rally at FL’s Old Capitol to demand release of “patriots” from Jan. 6 insurrection

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Dozens of protestors came to the Florida Capitol Saturday to demand release of “incarcerated patriots” arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Those rallying waved American flags and banners emblazoned with “Don’t Tread On Me,” “76” and “We the People.” Cars honked as they passed by, some shouting words of support to […] The post Proud Boys, other groups, rally at FL’s Old Capitol to demand release of “patriots” from Jan. 6 insurrection appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GamblingPosted by
Florida Phoenix

FanDuel and DraftKings pump $20 million into sports-betting initiative for the 2022 ballot

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Sports-betting titans FanDuel and DraftKings poured $20 million in June into a campaign to legalize sports betting by amending the Florida Constitution in 2022, according to campaign finance records reported Monday afternoon by a political action committee. The report was announced by Florida Education Champions, a sports-betting PAC waging the constitutional amendment campaign bankrolled by […] The post FanDuel and DraftKings pump $20 million into sports-betting initiative for the 2022 ballot appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Statue of Florida’s Mary McLeod Bethune heading to the nation’s Capitol, replacing Confederate image

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A statue of prominent Florida educator and civil rights advocate Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune is on its way to the U.S. Capitol — after at least six years of efforts — where it will be the first in the National Statuary Hall to commemorate an African American from any state. The path to the Statuary […] The post Statue of Florida’s Mary McLeod Bethune heading to the nation’s Capitol, replacing Confederate image appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Poor People’s Campaign announced on Monday the beginning of a weeks-long push for Congress to end the Senate filibuster and pass voting rights legislation. The effort, “A Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action,” will run each Monday until Aug. 2. Advocates are urging Congress to enact the sweeping “For the People Act,” […] The post Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

HHS spending bill advances without Hyde Amendment

A key House subcommittee on Monday cleared a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) without including a decades-old rider prohibiting funding for abortions, kicking off what is likely to be a long and bruising fight. For the first time in 40 years, the Hyde Amendment...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden May Extend Student Loan Relief Beyond September 30, Even If Unemployment Benefits And Eviction Moratorium Will End

Student loan payments may be delayed beyond September 30, even if unemployment benefits and the eviction moratorium are ending. Here’s what you need to know. Student loan borrowers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and now some members of the U.S. Department of Education are all lobbying President Joe Biden to extend student loan relief beyond September 30, 2021. Currently, the following student loan relief is set to expire on that date:
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

South Carolina governor seeks to ban Biden's door-to-door vaccine strategy

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is looking to prevent President Biden ’s proposed "door-to-door" coronavirus vaccination campaign. McMaster wrote a letter to the state’s Board of Health and Environmental Control, asking it to “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local healthcare organizations prohibiting the use of the Biden Administration’s 'targeted' 'door to door' tactics in the State’s ongoing vaccination efforts.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden administration extends protected status for immigrants from Yemen

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it is extending temporary protected status (TPS) for nationals from Yemen -- in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country. The Department of Homeland Security announced an 18-month extension and redesignation of Yemen for TPS, from its current expiration in...
Advocacyphillytrib.com

A federal ban on evictions is lifting this month. It's a looming disaster for women of color.

For the past year, Shakeyla Sumlin has been trying to find a way to make it all work. After losing her job at the beginning of the pandemic, the 37-year-old mother of three started a cleaning service to help make ends meet. Her husband, who sets up book fairs for the Birmingham school district in Alabama, was furloughed for much of the past year — a devastating financial blow to the family, who relied on his overtime pay.
House Rentcarolinajournal.com

State eviction moratorium to expire this week

The state moratorium on evictions expires June 30, 2021, after being extended twice during the COVID-19 pandemic. First enacted by an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper in October 2020, and twice extended by a vote of the Council of State, the government order prevented property owners from enforcing eviction due to nonpayment of rent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy