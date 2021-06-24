Man was driving home when hit by a wrong-way driver on I-664. Woman pleads guilty to DUI, aggravated manslaughter.

Ashley Nicole Perkins, now 24, pleaded guilty to DUI and aggravated manslaughter on Wednesday (June 23, 2021) in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 664 in June 2018. Newport News Sheriff's Office

A 24-year-old Hampton woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter in a wrong-way crash three years ago that killed a man driving home from work.

Leonardo “Leo” Maldonado, 59, of Newport News, had just worked the night shift on June 8, 2018, at the Walmart distribution center in James City County.

Just before 1:30 a.m., he was on Interstate 664 — only minutes from home — when a car struck his Honda Accord head-on near the 35th Street exit in Newport News.

Ashley Nicole Perkins, then 21, was driving north in the southbound lanes when she ran into him, the Virginia State Police said.

Witnesses told police they saw Perkins running from a wrecked 2013 Chrysler 200 sedan, a car owned by her father. Another driver later found Perkins walking on the side of the roadway, and picked her up to take her to Hampton Sentara CarePlex.

She refused a breath test, but police got warrants to draw her blood. Her blood alcohol content was 0.20, according to a certificate of analysis in the court file.

That’s more than twice the legal level of impairment.

Perkins, of Butler Farm Drive in Hampton, was indicted in January 2019 on charges of DUI, involuntary DUI manslaughter, aggravated involuntary manslaughter, and hit and run.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mark McKinney had to decide on which manslaughter charge to move forward on. He picked the aggravated one — in which a defendant’s conduct is “so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life.”

That’s punishable by up to 20 years behind bars, twice the maximum for a standard manslaughter conviction.

The case was set for trial Wednesday, but Perkins pleaded guilty to the three remaining charges before Circuit Court Judge Gary A. Mills.

Perkins’ attorney, J. Ashton Wray Jr., said Thursday that Perkins was with friends at a local restaurant, and told him she had four drinks — two Long Island iced teas and two Hennessys. That was out of the ordinary, he said.

“She’s not a drinker,” Wray said. “This was a rare occurrence for her to go out at all.”

Once she was driving, he said, “she started feeling a little weazy,” and told Wray that “she must have fallen asleep” at the wheel.

“She has no recollection of the actual event,” Wray said.

Wray said his client decided pleaded guilty because “there was no grounds to defend the matter,” given that she was driving on the wrong side of the interstate.

He also said the state’s sentencing guidelines are projected to go down after July 1, and will offer defendants credit for “acceptance of responsibility” by pleading guilty.

While Wray said Maldonado’s wife had pushed prosecutors to go with the elevated aggravated manslaughter charge, McKinney said that charge was warranted based on Perkins’ actions showing “a reckless disregard for human life.”

“In this case the evidence showed that she was traveling at an excessive speed prior to the impact and she was driving the wrong direction on the interstate,” he wrote in an email Friday. “So the evidence dictated the charge, not the victim’s widow.”

Maldonado’s wife of 10 years told the Daily Press in 2018 that on the night of the accident, she noticed something was amiss when he wasn’t home yet in the early morning hours.

Shawna Lawson, 50, of Newport News, had started a movie, but soon fell back asleep. State Troopers knocked on her door at 5:30 a.m. to deliver the devastating news that her husband was gone.

Maldonado was born in Puerto Rico but spent most of his life in New York. The couple met in New York at a drug counseling office in 2003 — she working as a counselor, he as the maintenance man — and married in 2008.

Aside from his job at the Walmart distribution center, Maldonado had a part-time job at Buckroe Beach, cleaning the beach and directing visitors to parking spots.

“As a person he was very jolly,” Lawson said in 2018. “Always with the glass half full instead of half empty.”

He always had advice for everyone, and would jump into conversation, sometimes off the topic. “We would laugh,” she said. “We thought that was cute.”

Lawson said Maldonado had a brother, a sister, a daughter and three grandchildren, saying he was “a patient man” and “went beyond the call of any husband I ever saw.”

“He was just a caring, loving person,” she said.”

Perkins, who is out on bond, has lived in Hampton for seven years, and took classes at Thomas Nelson Community College after graduating high school. She is now employed, Wray said.

She will be sentenced Sept. 8.

