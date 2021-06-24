The Harlem Cultural Festival was a series of six free outdoor concerts held in New York’s Mount Morris Park between June 29 and August 24, 1969. Given that these dates overlapped with the Woodstock festival in upstate New York (Aug. 15-18), the Harlem Cultural Festival has sometimes been described as “Black Woodstock,” but the new documentary Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) — the directorial debut from Roots bandleader Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, which won this year’s Grand Jury Prize at Sundance — shows that it was much more than that.