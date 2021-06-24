Cancel
People Watching Closes The Distance Between Us With Binoculars

By Julie Gallagher
Washington City Paper
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s the question People Watching, the latest production co-produced by Extreme Lengths Productions and CulturalDC, invites us to ask ourselves. Part of CulturalDC’s Mobile Arts Season, the show isn’t held in a theater or even on a stage: Audience members standing on a rooftop use binoculars to watch a string of dance and musical performances around Navy Yard and Anacostia. The producers of the show described People Watching as “genre-bending,” combining elements of theater, dance and music to address themes of transformation and disorientation.

People Watching
