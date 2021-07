If you've been having issue with the popular multimedia messaging app, Snapchat, all day, don't worry, it's not your phone and it's not a Casper only thing either. The first thing I do in the morning is check all my notifications. I saw I had a few from Snapchat. You can imagine my dismay when every time I tried to open the app, it immediately crashed (shut down on its own accord). I closed all my apps and promptly power cycled my phone. When that didn't fix the issue, I deleted the app and reinstalled it. Again, it still didn't fix the problem.