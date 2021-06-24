Flood Advisory issued for Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Salt Lake; Tooele; Utah The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Salt Lake County in northern Utah Eastern Tooele County in northern Utah Northwestern Utah County in northern Utah * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 236 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Draper, Riverton, Midvale, South Salt Lake, Herriman, Bluffdale, Oquirrh, Kearns, Magna, Bingham Canyon Mine, Salt Lake City International Airport, Millcreek and Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.