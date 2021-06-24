Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains, Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; South Central Highlands; West Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN CIBOLA...VALENCIA SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL...NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO...BERNALILLO AND SOUTHWESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 236 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a broken line extending from 18 miles west of Paradise Hills to near San Acacia. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Valencia, Los Lunas, Corrales, Bernalillo, Belen, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Bosque Farms and Peralta. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 129 and 168. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 154 and 243. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 17. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 166 and 193.