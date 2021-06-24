Rockers split two with Power

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — Held hitless for six innings, the Rockers rallied for a 3-1 victory in the second game and a split of a doubleheader with the West Virginia Power at Appalachian Power Park.

West Virginia overcame a 5-2 deficit to win the opener 6-5.

In the nightcap, the newly signed right-hander Tommy Lawrence got the start and held West Virginia scoreless through the first four innings. Rymer Liriano singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth for the Power, stole second and scored on a single by Dominic Bethancourt.

West Virginia starter Arik Sikula kept the Rockers hitless through six innings. In the top of the seventh, Sikula walked Jared Mitchell and Jerry Downs followed with a homer to right field to break up the no-hitter and give the Rockers a 2-1 lead. Edwin Arroyo followed with a single and stole second before Randy Norris doubled down the left field line to plate Arroyo for a 3-1 lead.

Lawrence, who pitched collegiately at Maine, threw six innings and allowed just three hits while striking out four in earning his first win. Kyle Halbohn came on and pitched the bottom of the seventh. He put two men on via a walk and a single before striking out Yovan Gonzalez and Rubi Silva to seal the win and earn his first save of the year.

The Rockers finished with three hits in the game.

The Power won the first game 6-5, erasing a 5-2 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

High Point took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Cesar Trejo hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Downs who had singled to lead off the inning and stole second base before moving to third on a wild pitch.

The Rockers added a pair of runs in the fifth when Michael Russell walked, moved to third on a single by James McOwen and scored on a double by Stephen Cardullo. Jared Mithcell’s ground ball to second was misplayed by West Virginia allowing Cardullo to score and give the Rockers a 3-0 lead.

West Virginia scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to cut the margin to 3-2, but the Rockers added two more runs in the sixth. Stuart Levy hit his fourth home run of the year to put High Point ahead 4-2 and then Giovanny Alfonzo singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Russell for a 5-2 lead.

The Power scored four times in the sixth inning. High Point starter Ricky Knapp allowed a single and back-to-back doubles as West Virginia cut the lead to 5-4. Brian Clark relieved Knapp and gave up a sacrifice bunt to put West Virginia’s Scott Kelly at third. Pinch-hitter Marcus Knecht walked before Clark struck out Jimmy Paredes on three pitches for the second out of the inning. A wild pitch allowed Kelly to score and Edwin Espinal doubled to bring home Knecht with the go-ahead run. The Rockers went down in order in the seventh as West Virginia took the opener 6-5.

Knapp went five innings and kept the Rockers in the game by scattering 12 hits and walking just one while striking out two. The loss dropped Clark to 0-3 on the season.

High Point was idle Thursday and starts a three-game series at Lexington, Kentucky, Friday. The Rockers expect to send lefty Bryce Hensley to the mound Friday night in the 7:05 p.m. start.