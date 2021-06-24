Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

Rockers split two with Power

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 18 days ago

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — Held hitless for six innings, the Rockers rallied for a 3-1 victory in the second game and a split of a doubleheader with the West Virginia Power at Appalachian Power Park.

West Virginia overcame a 5-2 deficit to win the opener 6-5.

In the nightcap, the newly signed right-hander Tommy Lawrence got the start and held West Virginia scoreless through the first four innings. Rymer Liriano singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth for the Power, stole second and scored on a single by Dominic Bethancourt.

West Virginia starter Arik Sikula kept the Rockers hitless through six innings. In the top of the seventh, Sikula walked Jared Mitchell and Jerry Downs followed with a homer to right field to break up the no-hitter and give the Rockers a 2-1 lead. Edwin Arroyo followed with a single and stole second before Randy Norris doubled down the left field line to plate Arroyo for a 3-1 lead.

Lawrence, who pitched collegiately at Maine, threw six innings and allowed just three hits while striking out four in earning his first win. Kyle Halbohn came on and pitched the bottom of the seventh. He put two men on via a walk and a single before striking out Yovan Gonzalez and Rubi Silva to seal the win and earn his first save of the year.

The Rockers finished with three hits in the game.

The Power won the first game 6-5, erasing a 5-2 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

High Point took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Cesar Trejo hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Downs who had singled to lead off the inning and stole second base before moving to third on a wild pitch.

The Rockers added a pair of runs in the fifth when Michael Russell walked, moved to third on a single by James McOwen and scored on a double by Stephen Cardullo. Jared Mithcell’s ground ball to second was misplayed by West Virginia allowing Cardullo to score and give the Rockers a 3-0 lead.

West Virginia scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to cut the margin to 3-2, but the Rockers added two more runs in the sixth. Stuart Levy hit his fourth home run of the year to put High Point ahead 4-2 and then Giovanny Alfonzo singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Russell for a 5-2 lead.

The Power scored four times in the sixth inning. High Point starter Ricky Knapp allowed a single and back-to-back doubles as West Virginia cut the lead to 5-4. Brian Clark relieved Knapp and gave up a sacrifice bunt to put West Virginia’s Scott Kelly at third. Pinch-hitter Marcus Knecht walked before Clark struck out Jimmy Paredes on three pitches for the second out of the inning. A wild pitch allowed Kelly to score and Edwin Espinal doubled to bring home Knecht with the go-ahead run. The Rockers went down in order in the seventh as West Virginia took the opener 6-5.

Knapp went five innings and kept the Rockers in the game by scattering 12 hits and walking just one while striking out two. The loss dropped Clark to 0-3 on the season.

High Point was idle Thursday and starts a three-game series at Lexington, Kentucky, Friday. The Rockers expect to send lefty Bryce Hensley to the mound Friday night in the 7:05 p.m. start.

Comments / 0

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
195
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
City
Lexington, NC
State
West Virginia State
High Point, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lawrence
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockers#The West Virginia Power#Downs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

York holds off Rockers, 8-7

HIGH POINT — The Rockers chipped away at York’s lead when they needed to knock out bigger chunks Wednesday. Down 8-5, High Point mustered just a run each out of prime scoring opportunities in the seventh and ninth innings on the way to falling to the Revolution 8-7 at Truist Point.
Niagara Falls, NYWarren Times Observer

Tarp Skunks split doubleheader with Power

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As if nearly four hours and 10 innings of baseball weren’t enough for the Jamestown Tarp Skunks on Monday night, they decided to play extra innings again Tuesday — in the first game of a doubleheader. Jamestown scored two runs in the top of the eighth...
Lexington, KYPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Rockers deal Legends first home loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The High Point Rockers held the opposition scoreless for the first time this season while handing the Lexington Legends their first home loss in 14 games as an Atlantic League team 6-0 on Sunday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. High Point starter Luke Westphal (3-1) went seven innings,...
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

MacLeod splits two games at Harrison

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team split their games Tuesday night at Harrison. Harrison won the first game 9-8. MacLeod bounced back to take the nightcap 10-0. MacLeod is now 12-6 on the season and will return to action Tuesday evening at home against Harrison.
BaseballCorvallis Gazette-Times

Legion baseball: Marketmen split two

Gerding Builders split a doubleheader against Salem Withnell on Wednesday. The Marketmen won the first game 1-0 and fell 3-2 in the second. Justin Misfeldt knocked in Gerding's lone run in the first inning and the Marketmen kept Withnell a bay from there. Noah Dewey pitched five innings and struck...
Bridgewater, NJmilb.com

Patriots And SeaWolves Power To A Double-Header Split

7/7/21 BOX SCORE GAME 1 | 7/7/21 BOX SCORE GAME 2 | BUY TICKETS HERE. Bridgewater, New Jersey – The Somerset Patriots (36-19) split a double-header with the Erie SeaWolves (33-31) on Wednesday at TD Bank Ballpark. The Patriots took game one 6-1 and the SeaWolves rallied for a 4-3 game two victory.
Mitchell, SDdrgnews.com

Post 8 Splits Two Lopsided Games At Mitchell

MITCHELL – Post 8 had a rout in the first game, then was routed in the second game Friday in a doubleheader with Mitchell at Cadwell Park. Post 8 took Game 1 13-2 followed by a Mitchell 9-0 win in the second game. Andy Gordon and Elliot Leif each drove...
Baseballmilb.com

WooSox and RailRiders Split Two-Game Slate

WORCESTER, M.A. — The Worcester Red Sox (30-21) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-14) split a two-game slate at Polar Park on Thursday, a 6-2 WooSox victory in game one and a 1-0 RailRiders win in a rain-shortened game two. Game one began at 4:05 p.m., a continuation of Wednesday’s suspended affair....
Lexington, KYwvgazettemail.com

Lexington sweeps doubleheader vs. Power, gains split of six-game series

It's not often you'll see an intentional walk to start an inning, but that's the kind of respect Lexington Legends center fielder Courtney Hawkins has earned from West Virginia Power manager Mark Minicozzi. Hawkins' numbers bear out Minicozzi's approach, but giving him two free passes wasn't enough to keep Lexington...
Watertown, SDgowatertown.net

Watertown runs into Arbagast in game one, bats come alive in game two for split of Renner Royals

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown would earn a split with Renner Post 307 Royals on Wednesday. The purple and gold would run into South Dakota State commit Reece Arbogast in game one who would take a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Zach Hirsch would break that no-no with one of Watertown’s three hits on the night. Watertown would finally get on the board in the seventh inning with Kale Stevenson’s sixth home run of the year:
MLBTulsa World

Watch now: Donovan Casey's power gives Drillers doubleheader split with Travelers

Donovan Casey matched top Seattle Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez’s offensive firepower Friday night to salvage a split for the Tulsa Drillers of their doubleheader with the Arkansas Travelers. Casey had two homers and four RBIs, including a tiebreaking three-run home run, to lift the Drillers to an 8-4 victory before...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

LCK power rankings: 2021 Summer Split week 3

The LCK is in a state of disarray. The disparities in teams’ overall strengths are noticeable in comparison to the League of Legends Spring Split, and this week, we’ve finally seen enough games to be comfortable in moving certain contenders in our weekly power rankings. The “Spring Split hangover” phase...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Post 423 splits first two games

Rutherford County got off to a great start in Game One of their best-of-five series against the Gaston Braves, taking a 9-5 win. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
NFLMLB

Who is Kumar Rocker?

If you’ve kept up with the upcoming 2021 MLB Draft, then Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker has been a name you’ve become very familiar with. He made national headlines during his time with the Commodores, but who exactly is Kumar Rocker? Here’s what to know about MLB Pipeline’s No. 6 Draft prospect:
Baseballnumberfire.com

Skye Bolt in left field for Athletics on Saturday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Bolt will make his 20th outfield appearance after Seth Brown was shifted to right field and Stephen Piscotty was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, Bolt's FanDuel salary stands at...
Cambridge, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Cambridge splits two on opening day of Don Coss

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Post 84 erupted for nine runs during the sixth inning in earning a mercy-rule shortened 13-3 victory against St. Clairsville Post 159. The win, Post 84’s 14th in 20 games, salvaged a split on the opening day of the Don Coss Tournament. Earlier on Thursday, Cambridge fell to Parkersburg Post 15, 7-2.
MLBabc45.com

Rockers pitcher or country music star?

Whether it was watching his older brother play or playing catch with his dad, baseball has always been a part of Bryce Hensley's life. "From day one, as soon as I can remember, I had a baseball in my hand," said Bryce. "It's just always been there." And it stayed...
Hastings, NEKSNB Local4

Hastings split two games at Duncan Field

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs came into Saturday’s games with Lincoln East and Lincoln North Star on the back of a 3-2 victory over Gretna Friday night. They would waste no time as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and...
Lexington, KYPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Rockers battle but lose 6-4 to Legends

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After a grueling 14-hour bus ride, the High Point Rockers battled the Lexington Legends on Friday night but fell 6-4 at Lexington Legends Ballpark. Lexington got on the board in the first inning when Brandon Phillips crushed his third home run of the year against Rockers starter Ricky Knapp (2-3).

Comments / 0

Community Policy