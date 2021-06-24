Woman, 24, dies in wreck

HIGH POINT — A young woman from northern Randolph County died in a two-car collision downtown Thursday morning. Chandler K. Chavis, 24, of Trinity was driving a silver 2016 GMC Terrain on Lindsay Street shortly after 10:15 a.m. and ran the stop sign at Green Drive near High Point Market showroom complexes, driving into the path of a black Mini Cooper, the High Point Police Department said. The Mini Cooper hit the driver's side of the Terrain, flipping it on its passenger side, and Chavis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected through the Terrain’s sunroof.