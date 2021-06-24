Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Bicentennial Community Legacies project to feature time capsule

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll organizations are invited to participate in the Missouri Bicentennial Community Legacies project. This project documents Missouri traditions, meaningful places, associations, organizations, and institutions for posterity and includes a brief report, photographs, and some administrative paperwork. This will become a part of the permanent collection at the State Historical Society of Missouri and will be displayed online at the Missouri Bicentennial website. A copy should also be deposited locally at the Livingston County Library. To date, the following organizations are working on submitting Legacy projects including the Livingston County Library, Chillicothe murals via Main Street Chillicothe, Sliced Bread, Rotary, and St. Columban’s Church. Visit the Missouri 2021 website for more information and to apply this link.

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
County
Livingston County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Livingston County, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicentennial#Time Capsule#Murals#Sliced Bread#Columban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy