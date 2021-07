BROWNSBORO, Texas — On Sunday, Brownsboro ISD announced the death of one of their 8th grade students, Grace Montgomery, who died from injuries sustained in a car wreck. “I speak for the entire staff and student body at BJH when I say that we are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the news that Grace has passed away," said Brownsboro Junior High Principal Jacob Roach. "She had such a sweet soul, and she was a tremendous human being.