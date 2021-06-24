How to complete Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

FIFA Mobile 21 doesn’t have specific teams for players to hop into games with. Instead, you’re are encouraged to build up your own ultimate team from different players from across the world. You can even go back in time and use your favorite footballing Icons if you want to grind for them. With that being said, it’s tough to nail down to the exact best team because it’s always changing, with EA Sports constantly pushing out new players through various promos. That said, we’ve collected some of the best players at each position below to help you build your dream team.