Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

How to complete Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

By Nádia Linhares
dotesports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu. The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For the Throwback version, EA selected four matchups featuring nations from international matchups that already took place. The company didn’t specify what tournament these matches are from nor when the games happened.

dotesports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbc#Ea Sports#Ultimate Team#The Marquee Matchups#Greece Sbc#Futbin#Cam#Celtic#Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
FIFA 21
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Technology
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
News Break
FIFA
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFAdexerto.com

FIFA 22 new leagues, teams & stadiums list

EA Sports are adding all sorts of new leagues, teams and stadiums to FIFA 22, so we’ve put together a list of all the rumors and confirmed new content ahead of the game’s release later on this year. There’s been no official word just yet from EA Sports on what...
Premier Leaguegamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Moments James Rodriguez SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s International season in the world of football, as most of the major national teams are currently in action at this moment of time. But even though there’s plenty of games going on, that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look back at the past. On June 28, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Moments SBC, with Everton midfielder James Rodriguez as the prize. FIFA players can acquire a 93 OVR card of Rodriguez, one that highlights his big goal against Brazil in 2014, and here’s how you can obtain it.
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Illan Meslier Nation Player Silver Stars Objectives challenge

The Festival of FUTball promo rolls on, as FIFA users can now obtain a new Nation Player. On June 30, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a fresh Silver Stars challenge. This week, FIFA players can obtain a new 74 OVR Nation Player card of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. So, how can you add the French netminder to your collection? Let’s go over the objectives for this week’s Silver Stars challenge.
FIFAPosted by
DBLTAP

Lothar Matthaus FIFA 21: How to Complete the Prime Icon Moments SBC

Lothar Matthaus FIFA 21 Prime Icon Moments SBC went live July 4 during the Festival of FUTBall Summer Stars promotion. Prime Icon Moments, let alone all Icons, have been part of a bigger controversy this year in FIFA. Outside of the #EAGate scandal earlier this year, fans have been upset by EA Sports' rollout of cards this year. Especially with the return of Icon SBCs. EA Sports released both Matthaus and Samuel Eto'o during the Festival of FUTBall Summer Stars promotion.
UEFAgamepur.com

Best Teams for FIFA Mobile 21

FIFA Mobile 21 doesn’t have specific teams for players to hop into games with. Instead, you’re are encouraged to build up your own ultimate team from different players from across the world. You can even go back in time and use your favorite footballing Icons if you want to grind for them. With that being said, it’s tough to nail down to the exact best team because it’s always changing, with EA Sports constantly pushing out new players through various promos. That said, we’ve collected some of the best players at each position below to help you build your dream team.
FIFArealsport101.com

Why EA MUST change the season rewards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Does anyone care about the vanity item rewards in FIFA 21?. We can't wait to see FIFA 22 later this year and all the new features that will come with it. EA is sure to have grand plans for Ultimate Team as this will be the first time the game is optimised for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
FIFArealsport101.com

20 new Icons set to arrive in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this year

It looks like loads more legends will be added to the roster. With EA Play Live and several EA Spotlight events coming up, we are sure to find out more news on FIFA 22 sooner rather than later!. New Icon players are always hotly anticipated too, but who could we...
FIFArealsport101.com

How La Liga champions Atletico Madrid could look in FIFA 22

Will the next edition of FIFA reward the title holders?. Los Rojiblancos had an incredible season, beating the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to the title with stern defensive performances. Their side had shown spirit, epitomised by their comeback against Real Valladolid on the final day of the season to clutch the trophy.
FIFAPosted by
DBLTAP

Patrik Schick FIFA 21: How to Complete the Summer Stars SBC

Patrik Schick FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall Summer Stars SBC went live July 4 celebrating the Bayer Leverkusen player's summer in the Euro 2020 tournament. EA Sports has been releasing special items as part of a Festival of FUTBall promotion since Team of the Season. These cards mostly celebrate the Euro 2020 tournament which was delayed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The second half of the promotion, aptly titled Summer Stars, has featured some of the best performing players from the Euros.
FIFArealsport101.com

Check out how you can get early access to FIFA 22

FIFA 21 still has a lot left to offer, with the brand new Summer Stars cards having been released in Ultimate Team. So, read on to find out how you can get early access to EA's next title. Latest - FIFA 22 Web App release date leaked. @FUTZONECENTRAL on Twitter...
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Denmark Nation Players SBC – Requirements and solutions

Denmark is heading to the semi-finals of the Euro 2020, so it seems quite fitting that the latest Squad Building Challenge has a Danish feel to it. On July 6, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new SBC, with three Danish national players up for grabs. FIFA users can acquire 90+ OVR cards of Stryger Larsen, Martin Braithwaite, and Thomas Delaney, and here’s how you can get all three items.
FIFArealsport101.com

How German giants Bayern Munich could look in FIFA 22

BEST IN THE WORLD – 41 Bundesliga goals proves he is up there with the best. Despite being 32 years old, Lewandowski put up some of the best numbers in world football, even earning rumours of securing the Ballon d’Or this year. Having led Bayern Munich to league glory, it...
UEFANME

France striker Kylian Mbappé returns as cover star for ‘FIFA 22’

EA Sports has revealed that Kylian Mbappé will be returning as the cover star of FIFA 22. It’s the second time that the Paris Saint-Germain and France striker has graced the cover of the series, after making his debut in FIFA 21. Despite missing a decisive penalty kick against Switzerland...
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Summer Stars Yerry Mina Objectives challenge

On July 9, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off Week 2 of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars promo. And to start off the second week of the promo, a new Objectives challenge was added to FUT. A 95 OVR Summer Stars Player card of Everton back Yerry Mina is now available, and here’s what you need to do in order to get it.
FIFArealsport101.com

Check out how much the different editions of FIFA 22 cost

So, check out how much the different editions of EA's next title will set you back below. @FUTZONECENTRAL on Twitter has leaked the Web App release date - it must be noted that these are just rumours at the moment. Despite these dates being rumours, @FUTZONECENTRAL has got everything spot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy