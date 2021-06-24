Cancel
Portland, OR

TriMet MAX warns of potential delays this weekend due to heat wave

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 18 days ago

(Slava Keyzman/Unsplash)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) TriMet MAX riders should expect some potential delays this weekend as forecasted temperatures above 100 degrees can slow the trains down, FOX 12 reports.

Spokesperson Tyler Graf said TriMet prepares for high summer temperatures year-round but triple-digits are beyond the rule book. Graf said overhead wires that power the trains may droop in hot heat because they’re made of copper.

“During high heat, during extreme heat, we have to watch the overhead wire and if it starts to sag or if it droops a little bit, then it can cause some delays or disruptions,” he said.

According to Graf, TriMet has a pully system with concrete plates as weights that will help. When the temperature rises, the weights drop to the ground, pulling the overhead wires and keeping them tight. If the wires are still drooping from the heat despite the weights, there’s not much more they can do.

To see the latest updates on delays or disruptions this weekend, visit https://trimet.org/.

