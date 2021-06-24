Prior to rain received today, drought conditions continued in northern Missouri

Prior to the rain received on Thursday morning, the U. S. Drought Monitor Map for Missouri for this week continued to show moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions in Northern Missouri and the eastern part of the state. The abnormally dry conditions in the eastern part of the state have expanded west. This week’s map also shows abnormally dry conditions in the western part of the state. The map was released on June 24th and is based on conditions as of June 22nd.