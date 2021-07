Since leaving Niamey, the capital of Niger, the three vehicles have been speeding down a narrow asphalt road. Stopping is forbidden, too risky. A government team is on board in the direction of Abala, in the north of Tillabéri, the epicenter of jihadist violence that spreads across the Sahel and that alone in this country has caused 4,400 deaths since 2015. The first rains of the year have already fallen and some puddles dawn in the dominant, austere landscape of shrubs and sand. Terrorists are hiding somewhere. A week ago, 19 farmers were killed and their barns burned on a stormy night. The looks have turned elusive. Everyone is afraid. Threatened by all its borders, Niger barely resists.