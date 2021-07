Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for June 30th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a little morsel of news to look at related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Also, Kazuya is now available in Smash through the latest update, so go get him if you want him. As for new releases, there are quite a number of them today. Rather surprising to see so many on a Wednesday, really. We’ve got summaries of all of them for you to look at, like always. Finally, we’ve got the lists of new and expiring sales for you to take a good look at. Let’s get to work!