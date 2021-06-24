Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Actor Terry Crews and Grammy Award-Winning Artist Ledisi Join This Week’s Episode of “Friday Night Vibes”

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Friday Night Vibes™,” a new 52-week movie destination that spotlights feel-good comedies, action-packed blockbusters and culturally significant storytelling inclusive of diverse voices, welcomes actor Terry Crews (“America’s Got Talent,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Grammy® award-winning vocalist Ledisi in-studio to accompany host Tiffany Haddish (“The Last O.G.,” “Girls Trip”) and co-host Deon Cole (“Black-ish,” “Grown-ish”) to kick-off the broadcast of “Central Intelligence” and “Get Hard” on Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

communityjournal.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Deon Cole
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Terry Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Actor#Naacp Image Awards#Mac#Bbq#Golden Globe Award#House Party#Hudlin Entertainment#The Gurin Company#Twitter#Ig#Warnermedia#Miracle Workers#American#Seinfeld#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NCAA
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Host Terry Crews Stops by Pasadena Fire Station

“America’s Got Talent” host and Pasadena resident Terry Crews paid a visit to Pasadena firefighters on Wednesday, officials said. The actor, comedian, bodybuilder, activist and former professional football player stopped by Fire Station 31, the Pasadena Fire Department said via social media. “Terry Crews didn’t have to go very far...
NFLtalentrecap.com

Is Terry Crews’ “Leg Day” Routine a Response to Haters?

Terry Crews is infamous for his chiseled physique. Still, the America’s Got Talent host took his gym routine to social media after body shamers trolled his comment section earlier this month. In the post, Crews casually lounged in a pool on a pizza-shaped float. A number of haters jumped at the opportunity to point out that Crews’ body resembled the triangular pizza. “Terry skips leg day” and “Leg days?” were just some of the comments thrown around about the 245 pound former NFL player.
Theater & DanceEW.com

Cedric the Entertainer to host 2021 Emmys with limited live audience

The Television Academy is continuing the novel idea of actually having someone host an awards show, while also bringing a live audience. Cedric the Entertainer has been tapped as host for this year's Emmy Awards, which is set to broadcast on CBS Sunday, Sep. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. (The ceremony will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.) This will be his first time hosting the Emmys as he follows Jimmy Kimmel, who emceed last year.
PetsNew York Post

‘The Talk’ co-host Sheryl Underwood upstaged by cockroach on-air

“The Talk” had an uninvited, less-than-special guest this week. Co-host Sheryl Underwood was recently robbed of her on-camera thunder when a colossal cockroach crawled into her shot during a live broadcast. The six-legged space invader made its tickling television debut Monday, as the comedian turned daytime talk show dynamo launched...
TV Serieswmleader.com

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: Kelly Bishop Joins the Cast of Amazon’s Award-Winning Show

Veteran actor Kelly Bishop is set to reunite with her Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino in the fourth season of their multiple award-winning show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Bishop is the latest addition to the Amazon Prime Video series after her “Gilmore Girls” co-star Milo Ventimiglia joined the cast earlier this month. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel 4: Jackie Hoffman, Allison Guinn to Recur on the Brand New Season of Amazon Original Show.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous BET Award for Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman's legacy was honored at Sunday's BET Awards. The late star earned the award for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which was announced by Renée Zellweger. Boseman was up against Aldis Hodge, Damson Idris, Daniel Kaluuya, Eddie Murphy and Lakeith Stanfield, but his critically-acclaimed...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Grammy Award winning duo ‘for King & Country’ coming to Rupp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After setting an industry record with six consecutive No. 1 hits, 4x GRAMMY Award winning, platinum-selling duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY are coming to Rupp Arena in Lexington in October as part of the RELATE | The 2021 Fall Tour.
Musicthebuzzmagazines.com

Friday Night Music at Betsy's

Friday night music is back on at Betsy’s at Evelyn’s Park. This Friday, enjoy a night with family and friends outside at Betsy’s listening to the Half Truths.
MusicRoanoke Times

Sarah Jarosz brings Grammy Award-winning music to The Coves

Things got flip-flopped for Sarah Jarosz, but the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist wound up being OK with it. Jarosz' latest record, "Blue Heron Suite," came out May 7, more than two years after she recorded it. It's the follow-up to "World On The Ground," which dropped in June 2020 — in the throes of the pandemic — then won a Grammy Award this year for Best Americana Album. That Grammy, by the way, is the Texas native's fourth in five years.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

LilyPichu Joins Genshin Impact as Sayu's Voice Actor

Popular Twitch streamer Lily "LilyPichu" Ki is joining the cast of Genshin Impact as the English voice actor for the upcoming character Sayu. On July 9, miHoYo released the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream and provided previews of the new region to come, Inazuma. Viewers got to meet several new playable Inazuman characters, including Sayu, a pint-sized ninja who wields a weapon bigger than herself. Fans were surprised to find out that her English voice actor is none other than Twitch streamer LilyPichu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy