Actor Terry Crews and Grammy Award-Winning Artist Ledisi Join This Week’s Episode of “Friday Night Vibes”

The Television Academy is continuing the novel idea of actually having someone host an awards show, while also bringing a live audience. Cedric the Entertainer has been tapped as host for this year's Emmy Awards, which is set to broadcast on CBS Sunday, Sep. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. (The ceremony will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.) This will be his first time hosting the Emmys as he follows Jimmy Kimmel, who emceed last year.