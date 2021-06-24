Actor Terry Crews and Grammy Award-Winning Artist Ledisi Join This Week’s Episode of “Friday Night Vibes”
"Friday Night Vibes™," a new 52-week movie destination that spotlights feel-good comedies, action-packed blockbusters and culturally significant storytelling inclusive of diverse voices, welcomes actor Terry Crews ("America's Got Talent," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and Grammy® award-winning vocalist Ledisi in-studio to accompany host Tiffany Haddish ("The Last O.G.," "Girls Trip") and co-host Deon Cole ("Black-ish," "Grown-ish") to kick-off the broadcast of "Central Intelligence" and "Get Hard" on Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.