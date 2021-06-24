Rocky Point High School custodian saves student’s life

These are the recent words of Rocky Point High School guidance counselor Tammy McPherson to identify the true character of this long-time district employee. Cook has been a member of the high school custodial staff for 20 years. Always a figure that is seen with a smile on his face, he works well with Tracy Castellucci, and Chris Mirabille, Cook supports all of the custodial needs of the students and staff members of this high school.