Married in the Mitten: Wedding Ceremony & Reception Ideas at Bay Harbor

The Village at Bay Harbor in Petoskey is known for its picturesque views along the water and it has a become a prime location for northern Michigan

wedding ceremonies and receptions. During Married in the Mitten we’re featuring their outdoor venue areas and how staff are willing to work with brides and grooms to make the day memorable and intimate.

To see what venue locations are featured and what you can expect with the Bay Harbor options for weddings click on the video posted above.

For more details about Bay Harbor wedding ceremony and reception venues click here.