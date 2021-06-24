Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Headed to a casino this summer? Here's what to expect.

By Erika Mailman
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was my turn to shoot, so I leaned over the craps table and scooped up the dice. It felt good; it had been more than a year since I'd been inside a casino. I looked at the expectant faces of my fellow players, channeled all the luck of the past pandemic year into my fist - and someone sprayed Windex in my face.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Games#Table Games#Slot Machines#Mgm Grand#The Meruelo Group#Grande Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Casinos
Related
Atlantic City, NJatlanticcityweekly.com

What's going down at the casinos in town

Opens at Resorts The Raw Bar at Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar in Resorts Casino Hotel has opened in the space formerly occupied by the Burger Bar. Dougherty’s has uncovered the windows and created an expansive new bar and raw bar featuring herringbone tile details and a fresh, indoor/outdoor feel. The Raw Bar features six different oysters daily, shucked fresh before your eyes from the tiered raw bar display. The Raw Bar is the more casual counterpart to the Steakhouse and offers salads, sandwiches and burgers, along with the raw bar selections and appetizers designed to be shared. The Raw Bar is located directly across from the Steakhouse, and features a double-sided bar that can seat 36, as well as a menu that serves a range of fresh seafood daily, along with burgers, sandwiches, salads, charcuterie boards and more.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

$481K slots jackpot rolls into place at Strip casino

It’s the gift that keeps on giving. Lisa Q., from El Cajon, California, turned a $5.60 bet into more than $481,000 on Sunday when five jackpot symbols scattered on the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation slots machine at The Venetian, according to a company news release. Jelly of the Month Club...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Guest wins $292K jackpot on South Point slot machine

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas visitor is heading home a little bit richer. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa says a lucky guest from Virginia hit a big jackpot on Sunday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Backstreet Boys announce series of holiday shows at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas.
Boston, MABoston Herald

Heading on a summer road trip? Here’s your playlist

Summer’s here and the time is right … not just for dancing in the street, but for taking a long road trip and enjoying the freedom you didn’t have last year. With that in mind, our road trip playlist collects a batch of songs that would be perfect with the top down and the windows open. Hit the gas and let’s go:
Las Vegas, NVInman.com

Las Vegas home sells for $25M, shatters Sin City sales record

The $25 million sale of a spec mansion in Las Vegas has shattered records as the biggest sale in the city’s history. LoanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh agreed to pay $25 million for the 15,000-square-foot mansion that developing company Blue Heron built on 1.26 acres of land in the gated Macdonald Highlands community, According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The sale is unusual in more than just the record-breaking price. Hsieh bought the home while immediately agreeing to lease it back to Blue Heron for 30 months so that the company can showcase its design and use it as a show home to market other properties in that time period.
Las Vegas, NVtravelweekly.com

Caesars Palace Las Vegas is getting a makeover

A makeover of Caesars Palace's original main entrance -- including a majestic porte-cochere, a 15-foot-tall statue of Augustus Caesar, a soaring dome and a barreled ceiling -- are just some of the changes that are underway at the iconic resort. Most of the multimillion-dollar project, which includes two redesigned gaming...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

PHOTOS: Here’s what to expect on the menu at Gordon Ramsay’s Orlando restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s almost here! Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is set to open his first Orlando restaurant next month at ICON Park on International Drive. Since making the announcement earlier this year, Ramsay has been teasing hungry Orlando diners on social media with photos of what they can expect to be feasting on at his Fish & Chips restaurant.
GamblingPosted by
Benzinga

Penn National Gaming Set to Open Hollywood Casino York In August

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is set to open Hollywood Casino York to the public on Thursday, August 12, 2021, located in the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township. It is Penn National's third facility in Pennsylvania. The 80,000 square foot facility will have about 500 slot machines and...
Las Vegas, NVMidland Reporter-Telegram

Backstreet Boys back in Las Vegas for a Christmas residency

NEW YORK (AP) — Everybody, Backstreet's back — in Vegas. The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December. The band will be playing the Zappos Theater...

Comments / 0

Community Policy