Headed to a casino this summer? Here's what to expect.

Opens at Resorts The Raw Bar at Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar in Resorts Casino Hotel has opened in the space formerly occupied by the Burger Bar. Dougherty’s has uncovered the windows and created an expansive new bar and raw bar featuring herringbone tile details and a fresh, indoor/outdoor feel. The Raw Bar features six different oysters daily, shucked fresh before your eyes from the tiered raw bar display. The Raw Bar is the more casual counterpart to the Steakhouse and offers salads, sandwiches and burgers, along with the raw bar selections and appetizers designed to be shared. The Raw Bar is located directly across from the Steakhouse, and features a double-sided bar that can seat 36, as well as a menu that serves a range of fresh seafood daily, along with burgers, sandwiches, salads, charcuterie boards and more.