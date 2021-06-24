Cancel
Milwaukee County, WI

Lindbergh Park Renamed to Lucille Berrien Park

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the afternoon of June 24th, the Milwaukee County Board voted unanimously in favor of changing Lindbergh Park to Lucille Berrien Park. Renaming the park to Lucille Berrien Park was a grassroots demand that residents of the surrounding area communicated with the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR). From the beginning of the campaign, we received significant support from County Board Supervisors Priscilla Coggs-Jones and Ryan Clancy. Additionally, AFSCME Wisconsin Council 32 and Teamsters 200 Black Caucus endorsed the demand to rename the park.

communityjournal.net

