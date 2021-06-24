Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Crush COVID Crew Hosts Virtual Information Sessions on June 29

By MKE Community Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Health Department’s ambassador program, the Crush COVID Crew, is looking for individuals who are passionate about spreading reputable education sources and information to their communities regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and combatting the spread of misinformation. On Tuesday, June 29, the Crush COVID Crew will host virtual information sessions via Zoom from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

