Photos: Birthing and parenting in the pandemic

Expectant parents are being invited to a special event on Wednesday, July 21 at the Greene County Community Center. The Greene County Medical Center and Greene County Public Health along with the McFarland Clinic of Carroll and St. Anthony Regional Hospital’s The Birth Place have partnered in planning this come-and-go event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Not only will they be helping expectant parents plan their birth experience, mom and dad can also learn more about newborn care services, explore local provider options, discuss infant feeding, child safety, sibling adjustment and other learning resources available to all parents. Walk-ins are welcome but those registering prior to Friday, July 16, will receive a free Halo Sleep Sack. Registration can be done through the link available below. Details on getting more information for those unable to attend is also available here.