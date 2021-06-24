Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX’s 20th Falcon 9 launch of 2021 slips to Monday

By Eric Ralph
teslarati.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX has announced an unspecified delay for its second dedicated “Transporter” rideshare mission and 20th Falcon 9 launch of the year. Recently scheduled to launch no earlier than (NET) 2:56 pm EDT (18:56 UTC) on Friday, June 25th, a one-day delay from an earlier June 24th target, some of Transporter-2’s dozens of customers have reported that SpaceX has pushed the launch to Monday, June 28th. Carrying anywhere from 85-100+ small satellites for at least two-dozen separate companies and institutions, the process of wrangling all those spacecraft onto a single rocket for a relatively inflexible launch window scheduled days or weeks in advance is understandably challenging.

www.teslarati.com
