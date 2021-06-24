SpaceX’s 20th Falcon 9 launch of 2021 slips to Monday

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) chief Elon Musk has announced that his company will increase the production rate of its Raptor rocket engine. The Raptor is SpaceX's stage-combustion engine designed specifically for the company's Starship launch system, which aims to be the largest rocket in the world. SpaceX plans to expand its payload delivery capacity to various orbits and planetary bodies, and Starship is at the center of all these plans. Crucial to its success is the Raptor, which sits at the heart of any plans of a Martian settlement through the ability to burn a fuel easily producible from the common environment.