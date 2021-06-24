SpaceX’s 20th Falcon 9 launch of 2021 slips to Monday
SpaceX has announced an unspecified delay for its second dedicated “Transporter” rideshare mission and 20th Falcon 9 launch of the year. Recently scheduled to launch no earlier than (NET) 2:56 pm EDT (18:56 UTC) on Friday, June 25th, a one-day delay from an earlier June 24th target, some of Transporter-2’s dozens of customers have reported that SpaceX has pushed the launch to Monday, June 28th. Carrying anywhere from 85-100+ small satellites for at least two-dozen separate companies and institutions, the process of wrangling all those spacecraft onto a single rocket for a relatively inflexible launch window scheduled days or weeks in advance is understandably challenging.www.teslarati.com