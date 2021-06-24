Cancel
Plainview, NY

Vaso Corporation Receives Notice of PPP Loan Forgiveness

albuquerqueexpress.com
 18 days ago

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Vaso Corporation ('Vaso') (OTC PINK:VASO) today reported that the Company has received notice from the Small Business Administration ('SBA') that the loan it received from a lending institute in April 2020 under the Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') of the CARES Act, approximately $3.6 million, together with all accrued interest, has been forgiven in full. The Company will account for this forgiveness of loan principal and interest as other income in its quarterly financial report for the three months ending June 30, 2021.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
#Loan Forgiveness#Ppp Loan#Company#Vaso Vaso Corporation#Vasotechnology Inc#Vasohealthcare It Corp#Pacs#Vaso Diagnostics#Ge Healthcare#Vasomedical Inc#Gehc#Sec
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The road to forgiveness: The first PPP loans are coming due

More than 3 million businesses have already asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to forgive their pandemic relief loans and have had their wishes granted. For the millions more who have yet to ask, there are some deadlines looming. The Paycheck Protection Program, a federal stimulus initiative to keep small...
Businessaithority.com

Denali Communications Group Appoints New CEO

Denali Communications Group, Inc. (Denali) has hired Allen Ronk as its CEO. Mr. Ronk will also serve as the President of Brandywine Communications (Brandywine), the largest Denali subsidiary. Denali, a private equity backed holding company, owns multiple aerospace/defense businesses that design, engineer and manufacture electronic communication and connectivity solutions for...
Businessdallassun.com

Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Health HR Inc.

Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing Vertical. FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of Health HR Inc. Health HR (HHR) is a South Florida...
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Industry Vet Allen Ronk Appointed as CEO of Denali, President of Brandywine Subsidiary

Allen Ronk, an experienced industry leader who has founded and led various aerospace and defense businesses, will take on new roles as the CEO of Denali Communications Group and president of its largest subsidiary, Brandywine Communications. He will oversee Denali’s multiple businesses focused on engineering electronic communication technologies, including Brandywine,...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Director Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') announces that Marc Howells, Chief Executive Officer, has been awarded 1,447,173 options over 1,447,173 Common Shares of the Company ("Director Options"). The Director Options vest immediately, have an exercise price of CS0.062 cents and are valid for 5 years. The exercise price of the Director Options, represents the closing mid-market price per Common Share on 8 July 2021, being the last practical date prior to the grant of the Director Options.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Snowline Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the 'Company' or 'Snowline') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Roma as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Roma is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 10 years of financial management experience working predominantly with junior mining companies. Mr. Roma articled at Deloitte LLP where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed mining companies based both in Canada and the United States.
Credits & LoansInc.com

SBA to Drop Its Review of PPP Loans of $2 Million and Above

Applying for Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness is about to get easier for bigger borrowers. After months of requiring financial documentation proving need from borrowers with PPP loans of $2 million or more, the Small Business Administration took steps this week to roll back some of those requirements. The effort marks an about-face for the agency that landed in hot water after allowing publicly traded companies to access the program intended for small businesses. It also signifies a swifter forgiveness process for some borrowers.
Credits & LoansNorwalk Hour

PPP Loan Forgiveness Period Beginning to Close; Payments May Be Due

Small-business owners who obtained a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in 2020 need to pay close attention to their forgiveness period, as the window of time to avoid payments of principal and interest is closing. For example, if you obtained a PPP loan on April 15, 2020 and took the maximum coverage period of 24 weeks, you will have until this August 30 to apply for forgiveness. If you fail to apply for forgiveness in time, you will be responsible for monthly interest and principal loan payments. While you can still apply for forgiveness later, you will be making monthly payments of principal and interest until your forgiveness request is approved by the bank and the Small Business Association (SBA). The bank and SBA have up to five months to approve your forgiveness request.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Independent review of PPP loans finds mixed results

Asked to rate the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, Anna Serio, a commercial loan officer at Finder.com, is very much to the point: “Hopefully they’ll have a better plan if there’s a next time.”. Finder.com, an independent comparison platform and information service based in Manhattan, recently published an analysis...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Digatrade Acquires Exclusive 5-Year Technology Licencing Agreement for the United Kingdom From Securter Systems INC.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP (OTC PINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, today announced that it has executed a 5-year exclusive territory sales and marketing agreement with Securter Systems Inc. ('SSI') for the United Kingdom. Digatrade is a major equity shareholder in...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

ClassWorx Announces Interview with ADM Endeavors (OTC ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson, Now Live on Youtube

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx™, has published the interview with Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson of ADM Endeavors Inc (OTCQB:ADMQ).
CollegesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Managing college debt after loan forgiveness is lifted

MILWAUKEE - While the coronavirus pandemic brought student loan forgiveness for some, reality will soon set in, as many students are trying to manage college debt. Finances are being affected, and there are ways to rebound and save. Graduation and the excitement of achievement sometimes comes with trepidation regarding the...

