Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Opportunity Wisconsin Announces “Summer Is On, No Thanks To Ron” Statewide RV Tour

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpportunity Wisconsin’s Statewide RV Tour Will Highlight Success of the American Rescue Plan, Senator Ron Johnson’s “NO” Vote Against Pandemic Aid. MADISON, Wis.— After taking to the airwaves earlier this year urging Senator Ron Johnson to support $1,400 checks, funding for vaccines, and relief for small businesses—and then holding him accountable when he voted against these measures—today Opportunity Wisconsin was joined by Wisconsin State Representative Francesca Hong to kick off the “Summer Is On, No Thanks To Ron” statewide RV tour. Opportunity Wisconsin will be traveling the state in an RV wrapped with a photo of Senator Johnson, urging Wisconsinites to call his office and tell him to stop blocking our recovery.

communityjournal.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Cars
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Madison, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Packers#The American Rescue Plan#Opportunity Wisconsin#Rv#Digital#The Green Gold#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy