Opportunity Wisconsin Announces “Summer Is On, No Thanks To Ron” Statewide RV Tour

Opportunity Wisconsin’s Statewide RV Tour Will Highlight Success of the American Rescue Plan, Senator Ron Johnson’s “NO” Vote Against Pandemic Aid. MADISON, Wis.— After taking to the airwaves earlier this year urging Senator Ron Johnson to support $1,400 checks, funding for vaccines, and relief for small businesses—and then holding him accountable when he voted against these measures—today Opportunity Wisconsin was joined by Wisconsin State Representative Francesca Hong to kick off the “Summer Is On, No Thanks To Ron” statewide RV tour. Opportunity Wisconsin will be traveling the state in an RV wrapped with a photo of Senator Johnson, urging Wisconsinites to call his office and tell him to stop blocking our recovery.