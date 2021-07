Throughout the postseason, it has felt as though certain non-elimination games held more weight than others for the Milwaukee Bucks. That was certainly the case in Atlanta on Sunday night, as Milwaukee went into State Farm Arena for their first away game of the Eastern Conference finals with the series tied at 1-1. Game three felt pivotal, especially given the struggles that the Bucks endured on the road in the conference semifinal series with the Brooklyn Nets. While the Hawks snuck away with the first game of the series in Milwaukee, the Bucks were looking to return the favor in Atlanta.