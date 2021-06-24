A sheet-pan shortcut for Chicago-style Italian sausage sandwiches with peppers and onions

You know those summer meals that you wish would stretch on forever? They usually include: warm weather and an outdoor table, good company and plenty of laughs, juicy sweet corn on the cob, and chicken coated in sticky tangy-sweet barbecue sauce. (A watermelon is right on target too.) While I can’t guarantee the first two for you, I can give you a way to produce that same meal any time of year without even stepping outside to your grill. It’s a complete barbecue dinner on a single baking sheet with chicken, veggies, potatoes, and corn on the cob – it’s summer on a sheet pan!