BLACKPINK in Your Cinema

Blinks, prepare yourselves, because it looks like new music from half of your favorite K-pop girl group is headed to your area. In addition to the paparazzi shots of the pair making the rounds in LA that initially sparked the rumors, Jennie and Rosé were spotted hanging out with Jaden Smith, Moises Arias and twin sister DJ duo, Simi and Haze, popping up on all of their respective Instagram feeds in the process. Whether or not that means there might be a collaboration with any of those artists in the works has yet to be confirmed by the agency, however. Rosé, who is an ambassador for Saint Laurent, was also spotted visiting creative director, Anthony Vacarello's, studio while in LA.