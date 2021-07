There are 34 amateurs in the 156-player field at this week’s U.S. Senior Open, which gets underway on Thursday at the Omaha Country Club. The 34 amateurs in the field are the most since 2012 and there are 20 or more amateurs competing for the sixth consecutive U.S. Senior Open. Jeff Wilson, who in 2018 was the low amateur in the U.S. Senior Open and the U.S. Senior Amateur champion, is among this group.