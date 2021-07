The construction machinery group United Motors & Heavy Equipment Co LLC (UMHE) from United Arab Emirates – U.A.E. is now exclusively selling SunBrush mobil cleaning machines in the Middle East. As a full service partner, UMHE is also responsible for installing and commissioning as well as servicing and maintaining all cleaning machines of the German PV expert in the United Arab Emirates. The first three SunBrush mobil TrackFlex cleaning machines will be commissioned by UMHE at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park in Dubai at the end of August. Thanks to its total capacity of 5 gigawatts – which it will reach by 2030 – the power plant will be the largest solar energy project in the world.