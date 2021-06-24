Cancel
Smithtown, NY

Shelter Pet of the Week: Angel

By Heidi Sutton
Posted by 
TBR News Media
 19 days ago
Angel is a 7-year-old Blue Nosed Pit Bull that has been at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for 3 years. She is affectionate and goofy, adores most people, car rides, destroying stuffed animals and, above all, FOOD. Angel is a very dominant and intelligent dog that needs a bully breed savvy...

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

Smithtown, NY
Nesconset, NY Posted by
TBR News Media

Editorial: Fourth of July — Exciting or daunting

Fourth of July is a time meant to be spent with friends and family while barbecuing some of the best American meals. It’s also the one holiday a year where lighting off fireworks from morning to night time is completely acceptable — even encouraged. This countrywide celebration of America may...
Posted by
TBR News Media

Summer entertaining tips for ‘Bridgerton’ fans

If you’re among the millions of fans of the hit show “Bridgerton,” or of the novels that inspired it, you know that society’s finest entertains with style and flair, and you may have wondered how you can follow suit. Whether you’re hosting a day-time soiree or an elegant evening celebration,...
Posted by
TBR News Media

Cooking Cove: Easy summer dinners for easy summer living

This is the season for taking advantage of being outdoors, being super casual and feeling no guilt over not slaving over a hot stove. It’s a time when our appetites crave things that sing and taste of summer…things like seafood and fresh veggies, salads and sandwiches that require a minimum of work, much of it before the sun gets too high in the sky, so we can just sit and enjoy ourselves wherever we are.
Saint James, NY Posted by
TBR News Media

St. James Chamber hosts outdoor movie night

The St. James Chamber of Commerce kicks off its Summer Outdoor Movie Nights series with a free screening of ‘Toy Story 4’ on the grounds of Deepwells Farm County Park, Route 25A and Moriches Road, St. James on Wednesday, July 14 at dusk (approximately 7:45 p.m.) The fourth and last installment of the Toy Story series, the film directly follows Toy Story 3, as Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest get used to living with Bonnie, who creates a new toy named Forky, from recycled materials from school. As they go on a road trip with Bonnie, Woody is also reunited with Bo Peep, and must decide where his loyalties lie. Rated G. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Rain date is July 21.
Port Jefferson, NY Posted by
TBR News Media

Comsewogue Library presents online program — From Plankton to Whales

Join Comsewogue Public Library in Port Jefferson for a online program, From Plankton to Whales: Protecting Local Waters, on Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. Find out why our local waters are worth protecting by learning about some of the fascinating marine life that inhabits the waters of Long Island with Chris Paparo. Open to all. Free. Hosted by Comsewogue Public Library. Visit www.cplib.org/a-online-programming/ for information on how to participate in this online program. Questions? Call 631-928-1212 and ask for Adult Services.
Port Jefferson, NY Posted by
TBR News Media

New BYOG spot opens up Down Port

It’s time to bring your own glass to Port Jefferson village. Lisa Harris — owner of several village dining spots including Torte Jeff Pie Co., East Main & Main donuts, Prohibition Kitchen and the new taco shack at East Beach — has just opened up her newest endeavor, BYOG Wine Bar.
Stony Brook, NY Posted by
TBR News Media

Three Village annual fundraising event ready to take a bow

It’s been said that all good things must come to an end. Joseph and Maddie Mastriano, organizers of the Three Village Kids Lemonade Stand fundraising event, are currently planning the ninth and last one. The annual event, which to date has raised more than $100,000 for Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, will be held Aug. 9 at R.C. Murphy Junior High School.
Huntington, NY Posted by
TBR News Media

Colonial Market Fair heads to Huntington July 11

History comes alive this Sunday in Huntington as the Order of the Ancient and Honorable Huntington Militia hosts a Colonial Market Fair on the grounds of the Arsenal museum on Park Avenue from noon to 5 p.m. While the Arsenal remains closed for tours, families can enjoy outdoor Colonial demonstrations...
Wading River, NY Posted by
TBR News Media

East Wind’s Grand Carousel: Making memories one go-around at a time

As we sail into the summer season, the Grand Carousel at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River offers a ride through nostalgia and a trail to making new memories. An extension of the East Wind Hotel and Spa, the Shoppes is celebrating its 5th anniversary this year and, according to Marketing Director Charlotte Coté, the carousel has been the focal point since its opening in 2016.
Posted by
TBR News Media

Stop & Shop’s Food for Friends campaign a success

Island Harvest Food Bank, a leading Long Island hunger-relief organization, received $96,500 from Stop & Shop’s Food for Friends campaign on June 24. According to Randi Shubin Dresner, president & CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank, funding received from the Food for Friends initiative will be used to hire a part-time, bi-lingual dietician to promote healthy eating habits among underserved populations in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Funding will also support Island Harvest Food Bank’s food collection and distribution programs.
Port Jefferson, NY Posted by
TBR News Media

Ribbon cutting held for P.J. Harbour Club

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for P..J. Harbour Club on June 24. The momentous occasion was attended by Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, members of the chamber, family, friends and staff who wished owners Joe Guerra and Michael Russell (holding scissors) the best of luck in their new venture.
Moriches, NY Posted by
TBR News Media

Summertime fundraiser held for Hope House Ministries

The 4th annual Pig Roast fundraiser to benefit Hope House Ministries will be held at La Buena Vida Restaurant, 714 Montauk Highway, Moriches on Saturday, July 10 from 7 to 10 p.m. with a special musical performance by Damaged Goods. $30 donation per person includes dinner and soft drinks. For more information, call 631-909-1985 or visit www.labuenavidaspanishrestaurant.com.
Holtsville, NY Posted by
TBR News Media

Photo of the Week

Visitors to the Port Jefferson Village Center and Harborfront Park this summer will be treated to a unique art installation by Holtsville artist Michael R. Zotos. The exhibit is currently on view on the front lawn of the Village Center. “I call my free standing characters ‘Spontaneous Entities’ because the...
Rocky Point, NY Posted by
TBR News Media

Rocky Point Civic hosts Garden Tour

The Rocky Point Civic Association (RPCA) hosts its 10th annual Rocky Point Garden Tour on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held rain or shine. Tickets are $15 per person and are available for purchase at Heritage Paint, 637 Route 25A; Flowers on Broadway, 43 Broadway; and Heart, Mind & Spirit, 106 Prince Road, Rocky Point through July 17. All proceeds will benefit the RPCA. Questions? Call 631-521-5726 or email [email protected]

