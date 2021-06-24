Cancel
Buffalo, NY

4 Groups file lawsuit against ECHDC’s ‘General Project Plan’ for Outer Harbor

By queenseyes
buffalorising.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 local groups are saying “Not so fast” to Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation’s (ECHDC) “Buffalo Outer Harbor Civic and Land Use Improvement Project General Project Plan (GPP). The groups have come together to sue the author of the GPP for Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, and the City of Buffalo for Violation of Environmental Laws. The local non-profit organizations that are challenging the Plan are League Of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara, 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor, Western New York Environmental Alliance, and Sierra Club Niagara Group. The lawsuit was filed today in New York Supreme Court, Erie County, citing violations of Environmental Law and due process.

