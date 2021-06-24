Cancel
Destin, FL

Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center Successfully Releases Six Rehabilitated Sea Turtles

ssrnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gulfarium’s C.A.R.E. Center successfully released six rehabilitated sea turtles on Thursday morning, June 24, 2021 at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin. It was a beautiful morning as the Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center released some of it’s recent sea turtle patients. It was the first public-invited release in over a year due to COVID-19, “We were delighted to conduct our first public sea turtle release since the pandemic began. We had several releases during 2020 but to be able to finally have large crowds experience these events since 2019 was exciting for all” states Patrick Berry, Director of the Gulfarium CARE Center. Crowds of several hundred cheered as each sea turtle was placed at the water’s edge and made their way into the Gulf of Mexico from the beach one-by-one.

ssrnews.com

