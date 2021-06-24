Cancel
Disney Introduces planDisney Pocket Guides for Disney Resort Hotels

By Jill Diffendal
WDW News Today
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many amazing Resort hotels in the Disney Resorts Collection, it’s hard to know which one is right for your crew. Over the next few months, planDisney will introduce each resort through practically perfect pocket guides. Each guide will break down the basics and showcase what makes Disney Resort hotels special in a savable Instagram guide that you can reference for future planning. First up … Disney’s Art of Animation Resort.

