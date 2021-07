ALMEDIA — Playing legion baseball during the summer months has always been a good opportunity for local ballplayers to gain game experience and develop their skills. For the last month, high school players from Shamokin and Mount Carmel have been able to do just that — but for Danville Post 40. Historically, the two local schools played together as part of the Shamokin-Mount Carmel senior legion baseball team that hosted home contests at the Bunker Hill baseball field in Coal Township, but following a league realignment, players from the two school districts joined Southern Columbia in playing with Danville Post 40, which fell in a doubleheader to Bloomsburg Monday at Central Columbia.