Buffalo, NY

Buffalo mayor considers write-in effort after primary loss

By KEVIN TAMPONE, syracuse.com
Times-Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO (TNS) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is considering mounting a write-in campaign in November after losing the Democratic primary to India Walton, a socialist community activist. The Buffalo News reports that with no Republican on the ballot in the fall, the winner of the Democratic primary is guaranteed to...

www.oleantimesherald.com
