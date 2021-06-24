Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Gilcrease Museum Unveils Concept Design for New Building

By Press Release
tulsakids.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView from the East showing the visitors’ approach to the museum. Courtesy of SmithGroup and Gilcrease Museum. Today, Gilcrease Museum unveiled its concept design for an entirely new facility, reimagining the museum from the ground up. The 83,500-square-foot building will create new opportunities for Gilcrease to explore broad, complex stories of American history, art and culture. The re-envisioned museum will present a much-improved visitor experience and state-of-the-art exhibition space meeting today’s standards for care of the collection and touring exhibitions. The current Gilcrease Museum facility will close to the public on July 5, 2021 for de-installation of the collection in preparation for groundbreaking of the new building in winter 2022.

